Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:46s
Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law

Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law

Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have criticised the national security law and say it goes against the “one country, two systems” framework.

