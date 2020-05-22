Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Finished Taking Hydroxychloroquine

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Trump Finished Taking Hydroxychloroquine
Trump Finished Taking Hydroxychloroquine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sonardude

Simple Kinda Man RT @dcexaminer: President @realDonaldTrump said he has finished taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug he took to protect against… 11 minutes ago

DianaSwo2

DianaSWO2⭐⭐⭐ RT @EpochTimesCan: Trump said that he just finished taking the #hydroxychloroquine, which he has often touted as a “game changer” treatment… 19 minutes ago

MFB44

Marie Balladino RT @kron4news: Trump says he's no longer on hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/6LULdNfK7W 20 minutes ago

PopcornForUSA

PopcornForUs RT @QAnonNotables: POTUS says he is no longer taking hydroxychloroquine. “Finished, just finished. And by the way, I’m still here. To the… 23 minutes ago

kron4news

KRON4 News Trump says he's no longer on hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/6LULdNfK7W 30 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News President Trump said he has finished taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug he took to protect against the… https://t.co/1kNWNq7sWp 35 minutes ago

bml89

BML89 Trump's comments came as a new study showed COVID-19 patients who took hydroxychloroquine had a higher risk of deat… https://t.co/mVWKXyKDeb 41 minutes ago

PastorElvis

PastorElvis RT @TheRynheart: ‘President Donald Trump says he’s finished taking hydroxychloroquine to protect himself against coronavirus’ 🙄 It’s highl… 43 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk [Video]

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk [Video]

Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk

According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19. A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published