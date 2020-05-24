WEB EXTRA: Hundreds Of People Crowd Around Vehicle In Daytona Beach

A shooting that erupted at a Florida beachside road where more than 200 people gathered and were seen partying and dancing despite pandemic restrictions on Saturday night left several people injured.
Video courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office
