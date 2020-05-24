WEB EXTRA: Hundreds Of People Crowd Around Vehicle In Daytona Beach Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:23s - Published 8 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Hundreds Of People Crowd Around Vehicle In Daytona Beach A shooting that erupted at a Florida beachside road where more than 200 people gathered and were seen partying and dancing despite pandemic restrictions on Saturday night left several people injured. Video courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office 0

