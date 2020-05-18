Colin Farrell to play 'original and fun' version of The Penguin in The Batman

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey recently said that he feels he let down James Harden in his quest for an NBA title. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the real reason Harden has yet to win a title is because..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:04Published
Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has appealed to the public for donations towards his friend Emma Fogarty's 36 challenge, in which she will travel 36km in a wheelchair to support fellow sufferers of the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published