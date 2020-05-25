This Day in History:
'Star Wars' Opens May 25, 1977 The first installment of
George Lucas' saga "in a galaxy
far, far away," premiered in the
U.S. on Memorial Day weekend.
Cinema would be forever
marked by the premiere,
described as an "earthquake"
by Princess Leia star, Carrie Fisher.
Months before the
release, Lucas and
20th Century Fox co-ordinated
an extensive marketing push.
The anticipation for the film
led to long lines, sold out
showings and, ultimately, a
pop culture phenomenon.
Actors Mark Hamill,
Harrison Ford and Carrie
Fisher became overnight
stars and fan obsessions.
Now under the helm of Disney,
new 'Star Wars' films and streaming
shows are scheduled well into the 2020s.