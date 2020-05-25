Mongoose Mania! See Trio of Cute Mongoose Pups Go Exploring for the First Time
Three mongoose pups went exploring for the first time at England’s Chester Zoo.
Second time lucky! Dachshund first fails and then nails temptation challengeAfter giving into temptation the first time, Jessica the Dachshund nailed the temptation challenge during her second attempt.
Dog owners around the world have even been testing their pups with this..
Three mongoose pups explore UK zooDwarf mongoose triplets emerge from their burrows in Chester Zoo for the first time since birth