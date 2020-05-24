'Out of the way!': Johnson aide dodges lockdown scandal spotlight

On Monday Cummings avoided media gathered outside his home.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused calls from his own party to fire top adviser , Dominic Cummings, on accusations Cummings flouted government lockdown rules.

Johnson is facing mutiny from his own party over the incident.

Downing Street says Cummings made the roughly 250-mile journey to his parents' property to ensure his four-year-old son could be properly cared for by relatives, if he fell ill along with his wife.

But at the time, Cummings' wife was already ill with COVID-19 symptoms. Many believe that was hypocritical given the government's mantra at the time to avoid such movements.

Cummings is the latest in a number of officials who have drawn ire over similar incidents.

Some have resigned in the aftermath.