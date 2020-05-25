Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Cummings: I do not regret trip to County Durham during lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Dominic Cummings: I do not regret trip to County Durham during lockdown

Dominic Cummings: I do not regret trip to County Durham during lockdown

Dominic Cummings has sought to defend his decision to drive to County Durham despite the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, saying he believes he behaved “reasonably” and does not regret his actions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dominic Cummings: I went for a short drive to check my eyesight [Video]

Dominic Cummings: I went for a short drive to check my eyesight

Dominic Cummings addresses the media, and says that he took a short drive to the outskirts of Barnard Castle after recovering from coronavirus to check his eyesight before driving back to London to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Cummings: I didn’t tell PM ahead of lockdown travel [Video]

Cummings: I didn’t tell PM ahead of lockdown travel

Dominic Cummings has said childcare was the main reason for his travel during lockdown. The advisor said he did not tell the PM he was planning to drive to Durham and dismissed claims he was against..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:35Published