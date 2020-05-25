Possible bait dog with gruesome injuries recovering in Southwest Florida

Love is Fur Ever Dog Rescue saved the dog from a shelter in Miami-Dade County, and said based on his injuries, it's possible he was a bait dog.

SO NOW THEY’REWORKING AROUND THE CLOCK TOBRING HIM BACK TO HEALTH, ANDSHOW HIM WHAT IT MEANS TO BELOVED.WE HAVE TO WARN YOU, WHAT YOU’REABOUT TO SEE IS GRAPHIC, ANDTOUGH TO WATCH.(PKG[Duration:0:04] <NATSshaving"they’re shaving him dowreally well" 4 secTHIS IS RONIX.

RIGHT NOW, HE’SKNOCKED OUT ON MORPHINE, SO HISRESCUERS CAN MORPHINE, SO HISRESCUERS CAN ASSESS WHAT THEY’REDEALING WITH.NATS "just so you guys know, itwill get a little graphic" 2 SECLOVE IS FUR EVER DOG RESCUESAVED HIM FROM MIAMI DADE LASTMONDAY.TJ "It was deceiving.

He had allthese bandages all over him.

Andwe were expecting a collar woundsomething that was like achoker.

But we started realizinghow gingerly he walked.

And oh,he’s so sore" 15 secTHAT’S WHEN HIS VETERINARIAN, DRTHOMAS JACKSON, SAID THEYREALIZED JUST HOW BAD OF SHAPERONIX WAS IN.TJ "everything on his neck adown to his arms, and going baover his shoulders is torn up.It’s got about a couple hundredbites.

The skin is ripped awfrom the muscle and tissue.

Gota hole about this big.

So eightand a half inches" 17 seNATS TJ/VICTORIA "it goes downto here, up to here, about downto here." "so this whole sectionhere tj was pointing to is alldead tissue, which means he canliterally stick his hole handinto those sections" 12 secLISA/TJ "What do you expecthappened to him?" "there arelacerations there that he wassupposed to be eaten.

He waseither fought, or chewed up byanother big dog or by somepredator" 12 secNATS victoria "and it wasn’tjust one time.

It’s beenmultiple times with all theseold scars" 3 sSO THE FOUNDER OF THE RESCUE,VICTORIA FRAZIER, SAYS IT’SPOSSIBLE, RONIX WAS A BAIT DOG.VICTORIA "So With bait dogs,they start in the front and theywork their way back.

The waythat he has the wounds on hishead all the way to his backend.

It’s a good possibilityAnd then with all the puncturewounds on his back end, likely"12 secNATS TJ "i haven’t seen biteslike these since abby" 1 secSINCE ABBY.

YOU MAY REMEMBERABIGAIL.

SHE’S A SWEET GIRL THERESCUE TOOK IN IN 2016 --ANOTHER SUSPECTED BAIT DOG.

HEREAR WAS COMPLETELY TORN OFF.

ANDRONIX COULD LOSE HIS, TOO.NATS TJ "we’re hoping to savethe ear" 1 SECTJ "We’re concerned about theblood vessels of the ear.Without blood, things won’tlast" 5 secDR. JACKSON TOOK ME -- VIRTUALLYOF COURSE -- TO THE BACK OF THECLINIC TO MEET RONIX.TJ/LISA "hey Buddy!" "he’s stillwagging his tail!" "That thinghasn’t stopped since yesterday"*Crate shuts* 8 secBUT HE STILL HAS A LONG WAY TOGO.

HE’S SPENT MORE THAN 24HOURS HOOKED UP TO WHAT’S CALLEDA WOUND VACUUM WITH IODINE.TJ "that’ll suction all the badcells away constantly" 3 secAND WILL LEAVE BEHIND TISSUEREADY FOR RECONSTRUCTION.TJ "then we get to do skin flapsand get creative on how we’regoing to make him presentable"SECAND THOUGH THEY NEVER EXPECTEDRONIX’S CASE TO BE THIS BAD --NATS TJ "buddy i’m sorry" 1 SECTJ "we’re pulling the triggerand we’re ready to go with him.We’re honored and excited torecover him and pursue his caretill he’s ready for his foreverhome.

But it’s gonna be a littlewhile" 10 se(TAG)THE RESCUE EXPECTS IT WILL TAKE20-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO GET RONIXRECOVERED.

FRAZIER AND DR.JACKSON ALSO SAY -- IT TAKES AVILLAGE TO RESCUE DOGS LIKERONIX, AND THEY’RE G