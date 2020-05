Police In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Searching For Connecticut Murder Suspect Believed To Be In East Stroudsburg Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published 56 minutes ago Police In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Searching For Connecticut Murder Suspect Believed To Be In East Stroudsburg Police found a stolen car he was driving near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania border. 0

Police In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Searching For Connecticut Murder Suspect Believed To Be In East Stroudsburg RIGHT NOW POLICE SEARCHING UP AND DOWN THE EAST COAST LOOKING FOR MURDER SUSPECT WHO WAS LAST SEEN IN THE POCONOS. THIS IS A MAN WHO WAS A FOCUS OF THE MULTISTATE MANHUNT. THIS IS 23 YEAR OLD PETER MANFREDONIA SUSPECT IN THE TWO MURDERS IN THE LAST TWO DAYS, POLICE FOUND STOLEN CAR HE WAS DRIVING NEAR THE NEW JERSEY-PENNSYLVANIA BORDER.





