Peyton Manning Jokes About Having Nick Foles Caddy During Charity Golf Event Against Tom Brady

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:13s
Peyton Manning Jokes About Having Nick Foles Caddy During Charity Golf Event Against Tom Brady

Peyton Manning Jokes About Having Nick Foles Caddy During Charity Golf Event Against Tom Brady

It looks like the Eagles are still in the head of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — two years after they beat them in the Super Bowl.

