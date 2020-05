Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test vision Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:00s - Published 33 minutes ago Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test vision Dominic Cummings says he used the trip to test his ability to drive to London, after experiencing loss of vision due to coronavirus. 0

