As of 5pm on 24 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 36,914 have died according to figures from the Department of Health



Related videos from verified sources Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drops Below 100



The number of single-day coronavirus deaths in New York State dropped below 100 for the first time since March. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:28 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 36,675



In the UK 257,154 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 36,675 people have died. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago