Radio Host: Biden Will Depress The Black Vote

On Sunday, host of Breakfast Club radio Charlamagne tha God said Joe Biden could depress the black vote.

"On top of possible Russian interference and voter suppression, Democrats have to worry about voter depression." "That's people staying home on Election Day because they just aren't enthused by the candidate." Biden came under heavy fire on Friday after he defended his record during a conference call interview with Charlamagne.

According to Newsweek Biden told Charlamagne if he has a problem "figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." Biden later apologized, saying that "no one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background."

