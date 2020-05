The WHO has suspended the hydroxychloroquine trial.

Noelene Lee RT @News24 : https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine as Covid-19 treatment over safety concerns https://t.co/ivvC… 27 seconds ago

Luna RT @AFP : #BREAKING WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment over safety concerns https://t.co/96SrmMykVy 20 seconds ago

Regina Pittman (Jeanie) RT @Breaking911 : BREAKING: WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment over 'safety concerns' - AFP 12 seconds ago

Hubs RT @no_silenced : JUST IN: WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment over safety concerns This is 100% Politics.!!! T… 10 seconds ago

hitch larsen RT @atensnut : You can be sure Tedros did this upon request from communist China. WHO temporarily suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine ov… 5 seconds ago

NaijaLatestNews BREAKING: WHO Suspends Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment Over Safety Concerns https://t.co/ar6XfvR5TF 4 seconds ago

🇺🇸 BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇸 WHO suspends clinical trial of drug touted by @POTUS as 'coronavirus cure' over safety fears https://t.co/JsShDvsdJO 2 seconds ago