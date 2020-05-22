Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Honoring the fallen: Group takes Memorial Day road trip to place 1,600 flags on gravesites

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Honoring the fallen: Group takes Memorial Day road trip to place 1,600 flags on gravesites

Honoring the fallen: Group takes Memorial Day road trip to place 1,600 flags on gravesites

Wood National Cemetery held a private Memorial Day wreath ceremony while the service was live streamed online.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Changes Memorial Day Tradition At Fort Logan National Cemetery [Video]

Coronavirus Changes Memorial Day Tradition At Fort Logan National Cemetery

Not as many American flags were seen at gravesites at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:28Published
Bergen County Scouts Plant Flags Throughout Neighborhood For Memorial Day [Video]

Bergen County Scouts Plant Flags Throughout Neighborhood For Memorial Day

A scouting group in Bergen County that won't get to march in a Memorial Day parade this year still found a way to remind neighbors of the meaning of the holiday; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published