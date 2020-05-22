Honoring the fallen: Group takes Memorial Day road trip to place 1,600 flags on gravesites

Wood National Cemetery held a private Memorial Day wreath ceremony while the service was live streamed online.
Coronavirus Changes Memorial Day Tradition At Fort Logan National CemeteryNot as many American flags were seen at gravesites at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend.
Bergen County Scouts Plant Flags Throughout Neighborhood For Memorial DayA scouting group in Bergen County that won't get to march in a Memorial Day parade this year still found a way to remind neighbors of the meaning of the holiday; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.