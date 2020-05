Democratic Rep.

Ilhan Omar said she believes the sexual assault claims leveled at Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Omar told the Sunday Times of London “I do believe Reade,” “Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.” According to the NY Post Omar said if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the presidential candidate.

Omar was a supporter of Bernie Sanders, before he dropped out of the race in April.