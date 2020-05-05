Daily Download: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Cuddle Up In Quarantine

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share a rare look at them cuddling up while quarantining together in Miami.
Plus, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.
Camila Cabello teases 'fun little project'Camila Cabello has revealed she is working on a "fun little project" which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' is best-selling single of 2019Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' was the best-selling single of 2019, according to figures released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).