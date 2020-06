Things to consider before borrowing from your 401K Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 weeks ago Things to consider before borrowing from your 401K With finances tight, many are looking to their 401k for some help but there are a few things you need to consider first. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IF YOU'RE UNDER THE AGE OF 59AND-A- HALF...YOU HAVE ACCESS TO UP TO 100-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM YOUR401-K.THE 10-PERCENT EARLY WITHDRAWALPENALTY HAS ALSO BEENELIMINATED.BUT FINANCIAL ADVISOR MICHEALFOGUTH SAYS...THERE ARE SOME DOWNSIDES TOCONSIDER.PEOPLE HAVE TO BE PREPARED COMENEXT APRIL, WHEN IT'S TAXFILING TIME AND YOU SAY,REMEMBER THAT 30,40,50 GRAND WETOOK OUT IN THE SUMMER OF ,THAT TAX BILL IS GOING TO TURNAROUND AND COME DUEUNDER THE NEW POLICY...INSTEAD OF HAVING ONE YEAR TOPAY TAXES...YOU'DHAVE THREE.AND IF YOU PAY BACK THE AMOUNTYOU TOOK WITHIN THAT PERIOD...YOU CAN CLAIM A REFUND ON THETAXES.BUT STOCKS HAVE TUMBLED INRECENT MONTHS-- SO IT'S NOT THEBEST TIME TO PULL YOUR MONEYOUT OF LONG TERM ASSETS.PLUS THE MONEY YOU PULL OUT...LOSES THE BENEFIT OF COMPOUNDINTEREST...WHICH COULD MEAN THE DIFFERENCEOF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.WE'VE HEARD A LOT



