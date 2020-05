Battleship New Jersey Honors Men, Women Who Have Served Country Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:52s - Published 29 minutes ago The ceremony was streamed live on Facebook. 0

THE BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL HONORED ALL OF THE BRAVE MEN AND WOMEN WHO HAVE SERVED OUR COUNTRY. THE CEREMONY WAS STREAMED ON FACEBOOK LIVE FROM THE SHIP. IT FEATURED AN OVERVIEW ON THE HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY. "WHEN SOMEONE SAYS TO YOU HAVE A HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, JUST REPLY TO THEM ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND. BUT I WANT YOU TO KNOW I WILL BE REMEMBERING AND HONORING THE FALLEN BECAUSE THAT'S WHAT THIS HOLY DAY IS ABOUT."





