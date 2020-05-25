Global  

Annual Memorial Day flag garden altered during coronavirus pandemic

Annual Memorial Day flag garden altered during coronavirus pandemic

Annual Memorial Day flag garden altered during coronavirus pandemic

Instead of an army of volunteers planting more than 37,000 flags, a small team placed 1,000 American Flags on Boston Common overnight for Memorial Day.

