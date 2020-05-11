WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon

The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve.

It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.

Reuters reports WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan said at an online briefing that he world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

While cases are declining in many countries, Dr Ryan noted they are still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa.

The disease can jump up at any time.

We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down.

Dr Mike Ryan Head of Emergencies, World Health Organization