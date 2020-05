Skye Canyon residents raise funds for veterans in need, host car parade Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 10:33s - Published now Skye Canyon residents raise funds for veterans in need, host car parade Skye Canyon residents are raising funds for veterans in need. On Monday morning they hosted a parade to honor the veterans we have lost. 0

Skye Canyon residents raise funds for veterans in need, host car parade AND BLUE WILL ROLL THROUGH THENEIGHBORHOOD..FOR A GOOD CAUSE.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND IS LIVE TO EXPLAINHOW THIS EVENT WILL HELPSTRUGGLING VETERANS.THIS PATRIOTIC PARADE-- IS AWAY TO HONOR THE VETERANS THATWE HAVE LOST--WHILE ALSORAISING FUNDS TO HELP OUTVETERANS THAT NEED AN EXTRABOOST DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES.THE KLINE VETERANS FUND HELPSHOMELESS AND AT RISK VETERANSFIND A PLACE TO CALL HOME.EVERY YEAR THE NON-PROFIT HOLDSA MEMORIAL DAY POPPYDRIVE--COLLECTING DONATIONS INEXCHANGE FOR THE FLOWER.IT'S THEIR LARGEST PUBLICFUNDRAISER--BUT THEY COULDN'TMAKE IT HAPPEN THIS YEARBECAUSE OF COVID-19.SO THE SKYE CANYON COMMUNITYSTEPPED UP TO PARTNER WITH THEKLINE VETERANS FUND THIS YEAR.TODAY'S CAR PARADE GIVESRESIDENTS A CHANCE TO HONORFALLEN HEROS WHILEPRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND ALLOWS THE FOUNDATION TORAISE FUNDS ONLINE."THE PARADE IS ABOUT HONORINGTHE VETERANS WHO WE HAVE LOSTON MEMORIAL DAY AND ALSO WEWANT TO THINK OF THE ONES WHOARE WITH US WHO ARE REALLYSTRUGGLING RIGHT NOW AND HOW WECAN HELP THEM" 9:33:05AD LIB WHAT'S HAPPENING NOWYOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A PART OFTHIS PARADE TO HELP OUTTHEKLINE FOUNDATION IS DOING AVIRTUAL POPPY DRIVE SO YOUCAN DONATE ONLINE.THEIR GOAL IS 5 THOUSANDDOLLARS.KM, 13 AN.NOW THAT SCHOOL'S OUT FOR THESUMMER...THE CLARK COUNTYSCHOOLDISTRICT IS WEIGHING OPTIONSFOR NEXT YEAR.THE DISTRICT SENT OUT A SURVEYTO TEACHERS, PARENTS ANDSEVERAL OTHERS.IT ASKED NUMEROUS QUESTIONSINCLUDING...HOW OFTEN THE PERSON WORKS FROMHOME...IF COVID-19 WILL IMPACT THEIRDECISION ABOUT ATTENDING SCHOOLIN PERSON...AND IF THEY FEELTHEIR STUDENT IS PREPAREDMOVING FORWARD.C-C-S-D IS WAITING FOR GUIDANCEFROM THE GOVERNOR ABOUT WHENAND HOW STUDENTS WILL RETURN TOSCHOOL BUILDINGS.THE DISTRICT HOPES THE SURVEYWILL HELP THEM GAUGE WHETHERBLENDED AND DISTANCELEARNING ARE VIABLE OPTIONSFOR OUR COMMUNITY MOVINGFORWARD.YOU CAN TAKE THE SURVEY UNTILJUNE - 1-ST.WE HAVE THE LINK AT KTNV DOTCOM.YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO SPEAK TOSCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS THIS WEEK.ON WEDNESDAY, CCSD ANDSUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA WILLHOLD A VIRTUAL COMMUNITY TOWNHALL.IT'S FROM 4:30 TO 5:30P-M.YOU CAN JOIN THE CONVERSATIONWITH THE NUMBER ON YOUR SCREEN.WE ALSO HAVE IT POSTED AT KTNVDOT COM.OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS...WE ARE HELPING YOU GET BACK TOBUSINESS IN A NEW SERIES CALLED"THE REBOUND" LAS VEGAS.COMPANIES KNOW GETTING THEIREMPLOYEES BACK TO WORK IS KEYTO SURVIVING THE PANDEMIC...BUT BEFORE THEY RETURN, THOSEEMPLOYEES NEED TO FEEL SAFE!SCRIPPS REPORTER MAYA RODRIGUEZLOOKS AT THE NEW TECHNOLOGYTHAT AIMS TO MAKE YOU FEELSECURE AT WORK...AND WHAT WE CAN ALL EXPECT IFIT BECOMES MAINSTREAM.A LOT OF VALLEY RESIDENTS AREFEELING THE FINANCIAL PINCHRIGHT NOW...AND IT HAS MANY LOOKING TOA LOT OF VALLEY RESIDENTS AREFEELING THE FINANCIAL PINCHRIGHT NOW...AND IT HAS MANY LOOKING TOTHEIR 401-K FOR SOME RELIEF.IF YOU'RE UNDER THE AGE OF 59AND-A- HALF...YOU HAVE ACCESS TO UP TO 100-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM YOUR401-K.THE 10-PERCENT EARLY WITHDRAWALPENALTY HAS ALSO BEENELIMINATED.BUT FINANCIAL ADVISOR MICHEALFOGUTH SAYS...THERE ARE SOME DOWNSIDES TOCONSIDER.PEOPLE HAVE TO BE PREPARED COMENEXT APRIL, WHEN IT'S TAXFILING TIME AND YOU SAY,REMEMBER THAT 30,40,50 GRAND WETOOK OUT IN THE SUMMER OF ,THAT TAX BILL IS GOING TO TURNAROUND AND COME DUEUNDER THE NEW POLICY...INSTEAD OF HAVING ONE YEAR TOPAY TAXES...YOU'DHAVE THREE.AND IF YOU PAY BACK THE AMOUNTYOU TOOK WITHIN THAT PERIOD...YOU CAN CLAIM A REFUND ON THETAXES.BUT STOCKS HAVE TUMBLED INRECENT MONTHS-- SO IT'S NOT THEBEST TIME TO PULL YOUR MONEYOUT OF LONG TERM ASSETS.PLUS THE MONEY YOU PULL OUT...LOSES THE BENEFIT OF COMPOUNDINTEREST...WHICH COULD MEAN THE DIFFERENCEOF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.WE'VE HEARD A LOT ABOUT THEFIRST RESPONDERS AND FRONTLINEWORKERS DURING THE PANDEMIC.BUT THERE'S SOME UNRECOGNIZEDHEROES...HELPING TO LIFT THE SPIRITS OFTHOSE WORKERS.DOGS AND CATS ARE PROVIDINGMUCH NEEDED THERAPY FOR A LOTOF PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY.DIANE FOXEN IS A NICU NURSE WHOTAKES CARE OF SICK ANDPREMATURE BABIES.BUT WHEN SHE GETS HOME...SHE RELIEVES HER STRESS BYPLAYING WITH 5 KITTENS SHE'SFOSTERING THROUGH THE HUMANESOCIETY.DIANE: MY CATS HAVE BEEN ANDI'M SURE PLENTY OF MY OTHERCOLLEAGUES THEIR ANIMALS HAVEBEEN THEIR CRYING POST.CAROL: AND I LOVE THAT FACTTHAT OMG FOR SOMEONE THATWOULDNT WANT TO TAKE ON ANYMOREFOR HER ITS ACTUALLY A SOURCEOF JOY.CAROL NOVELLO IS THE FOUNDER OFMUTAL RESCUE...A GROUP THAT ADVOCATES FORANIMAL ADOPTION.THEY'RE LOOKING FOR MORESTORIESLIKE DIANE'S...ABOUT ANIMALS HELPING PEOPLECOPE DURING THE PANDEMIC...IN HOPES OF ENCOURAGING OTHERSTO FOSTER OR ADOPT.WE HAVE ADVICE ON FINDING AJOB, MAKING ENDS MEET, ANDMANAGING MENTAL HEALTH ON THEREBOUND SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE.IT'S OUR WAY OF HELPING US ALLRECOVER FROM THIS PANDEMIC.HEAD TO K-T-N-V -DOT- COM SLASH"REBOUND".GIG WORKERS APPROVED FORUNEMPLOYMENT WILL RECEIVE THEIRCHECKS STARTING WEDNESDAY---BUTTHOSE STILL FILING CLAIMS AREFACING SOME OBSTABCLES.OVER THE WEEKEND THE PANDEMICUNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE SITEWAS DELAYED.TYLER TURNER HAS CREATED AFACEBOOK PAGE TO HELP PEOPLENAVIGATE THE ISSUES."THEY'RE GETTING THE SAMEMESSAGE THAT THEY CAN'TCERTIFY FOR TWO WEEKS.AGAIN, PROBABLY ANOTHER GLITCHIN THE SYSTEM, SOMETHING THATEVERYONE IS STARTING TO GETUSED TOO.BUT ALSO PEOPLE ARE SEEINGERRORS IN THE CERTIFICATIONSAND THE REALLY CONCERNING PARTIS THAT IT SAYING THAT IS GOINGTO TAKE 21 DAYS TO REVIEW THAT,SO THIS IS 21 DAYS AFTER ALLTHE DELAYS GETTING UP TO THISPOINT.PUA IS DESIGNED TO HELPCONTRACT AND GIG WORKERS GETHELP DURING THE PANDEMIC.IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION CALL800- 603-9681 MONDAY THROUGHSATURDAY.WE HAVE MORE INFORMATION ONKTNV DOT COM.A NEW MEASURE TO TRY TO PREVENTA SURGE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES.PRESIDENT TRUMP BANS TRAVELFROM ONE COUNTRY--NOW ONLYSECOND TO THE U-S IN NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES.AND QUITE THE SIGHT FOR SPORTSFANS AROUND THE WORLD.SOME OF THE GREATEST ATHLETESOF ALL TIME -- TEAMING UP ANDGOING HEAD TO HEAD---IN A WINFOR CHARITY.RIGHT NOW---A SPIKE INCORONAVIRUS CASES PROMPTING ABRAZIL IS NOW SECOND---JUSTBEHIND THE U-S IN THE NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES.HERE'S ABC'S IAN PANNELL.BAN-PKG HERE IN MEXICO, THEDEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO MOUNTWITH THE NUMBER OF REPORTEDCASES NOW TOPPING 68,000(KEYABLE) IAN STAND UP: "THISCEMETERY USED TO BURY AROUND 5PEOPLE A DAY- NOW IT'S RUNNINGAT CAPACITY, 24 HOURS A DAY -AT LEAST 25 BODIES AND THIS ISJUST THE LATEST COVID 19 VICTIMMEXICAN OFFICIALS BELIEVETRAVELERS FROM THE U-S AREBRINGING THE VIRUSINTO THE COUNTRY..A SOURCE OFANXIETY FOR SOME LIKE THISINTENSIVE CARE UNIT DOCTOR SOTSPANISH MICHEL MARTNEZ,INTENSIVE CARE: "THAT THERE ISSO MUCH TRAFFIC AT THE CROSSINGMAKES ME AFRAID.WE ARE GOING TO HAVE ANOTHERWAVE (OF COVID CASES) IN ACOUPLE OF WEEKS."THAT WAS IAN PANNELL REPORTING.MORE BUSINESSES ARE CONSIDERINGADDING THERMAL CAMERAS TO TAKEPEOPLE'S TEMPERATURE AS THEYCOME IN.BUT THERE MAY BE SOMELIMITATIONS TO THIS TECHNOLOGY.THE A-C-L-U WARNED LAST WEEKTHAT THERMAL CAMERAS ARE OFTENINACCURATE AND INTRUSIVE.IT SAYS IT CAN ALSO GIVE PEOPLERIGHT NOW-- F-D-ARECOMMENDATIONSSAY THE CAMERAS SHOULD BEWITHIN POINT-9 DEGREESFAHRENHEIT OF A PERSON'S ACTUALTEMPERATURE TO BE CONSIDEREDACCURATE.LOOKING AHEAD-- TOMORROWSAM'S TOWN WILL OPEN UP FREEDRIVE-THRU TESTING.ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ITWILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 8 A-M TO1 P-M IN THE FIRST-FLOORPARKING GARAGE.THE SITE WILL HAVE 500 TESTSAVAILABLE EACH DAY, ON AFIRST-COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS.FOUR OF THE BIGGEST NAMES INSPORTS -- WOODS, BRADY, MANNINGAND MICKELSON -- GOT TOGETHERFOR A CHARITY GOLF SHOWDOWN.ABC'S T-J HOLMES HAS MORE THEEPIC MATCHUP.NATS BRADY...NATS BRADY...VS.VS.MANNING...BUT ON THE GREENS NOT THEGRIDIRON, NATS TEAMIN





