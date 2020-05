Brad Keselowski: NASCAR's current schedule is a testament to the athleticism of the drivers Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:52s - Published now Brad Keselowski: NASCAR's current schedule is a testament to the athleticism of the drivers Brad Keselowski joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk some NASCAR. Hear Brad describe winning the Coca Cola 600 and the current grueling schedule NASCAR drivers are going through. 0

