Scattered Showers Possible Late Memorial Day

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:01s - Published
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 4 p.m.

RealTime Weather update for Monday, May 25, 2020.

Tweets about this

lostlibrarian06

Sharon A. Sample RT @NWSQuadCities: Warm and humid conditions will be seen this Memorial Day, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and… 3 hours ago

DelcoreRodney

Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @s_barichello: We've got a few spotty showers and storms out there this late morning. Scattered storms are possible throughout the day s… 4 hours ago

s_barichello

Stephanie Barichello We've got a few spotty showers and storms out there this late morning. Scattered storms are possible throughout the… https://t.co/UwhV4vDrmW 5 hours ago

wdefnews12

News 12 Now A pleasant Memorial Day Monday, so far. A Warm & humid afternoon ahead, with a few scattered late afternoon pop-up… https://t.co/hI3jFP2jK4 7 hours ago

NWSQuadCities

NWS Quad Cities Warm and humid conditions will be seen this Memorial Day, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Scattered shower… https://t.co/BokriUZgeb 12 hours ago

AshleiKing

Ashlei King RT @KKennedy_WX: Isolated showers will be possible in the late morning to mid-afternoon hours #MemorialDay. Storms will become scattered i… 19 hours ago

KKennedy_WX

Kristen Kennedy Isolated showers will be possible in the late morning to mid-afternoon hours #MemorialDay. Storms will become scat… https://t.co/XIlfPjwwtP 20 hours ago

emilyrsutton

Emily Sutton RT @slaterweather: My forecast for Sunday in OKC Metro. Morning scattered showers fading then partly cloudy warm, breezy, muggy mid to upp… 1 day ago


