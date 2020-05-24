Scattered Showers Possible Late Memorial Day

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 4 p.m.
RealTime Weather update for Monday, May 25, 2020.
Sharon A. Sample RT @NWSQuadCities: Warm and humid conditions will be seen this Memorial Day, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and… 3 hours ago
Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @s_barichello: We've got a few spotty showers and storms out there this late morning. Scattered storms are possible throughout the day s… 4 hours ago
Stephanie Barichello We've got a few spotty showers and storms out there this late morning. Scattered storms are possible throughout the… https://t.co/UwhV4vDrmW 5 hours ago
News 12 Now A pleasant Memorial Day Monday, so far. A Warm & humid afternoon ahead, with a few scattered late afternoon pop-up… https://t.co/hI3jFP2jK4 7 hours ago
NWS Quad Cities Warm and humid conditions will be seen this Memorial Day, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Scattered shower… https://t.co/BokriUZgeb 12 hours ago
Ashlei King RT @KKennedy_WX: Isolated showers will be possible in the late morning to mid-afternoon hours #MemorialDay.
Storms will become scattered i… 19 hours ago
Kristen Kennedy Isolated showers will be possible in the late morning to mid-afternoon hours #MemorialDay.
Storms will become scat… https://t.co/XIlfPjwwtP 20 hours ago
Emily Sutton RT @slaterweather: My forecast for Sunday in OKC Metro. Morning scattered showers fading then partly cloudy warm, breezy, muggy mid to upp… 1 day ago
Showers and possible thunderstorms to wrap up Memorial Day weekendThe Memorial Day weekend is expected to end of a gray and soggy note as folks living in the Tampa Bay area could see some thunderstorms Monday night.
Heat and storms for Memorial DayA few rounds of showers and storms possible for Memorial Day. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.