Maryland Woman Giving Away Free Bouquets To Lift Peoples' Spirits Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:42s - Published 3 days ago Maryland Woman Giving Away Free Bouquets To Lift Peoples' Spirits A woman's idea to spread smiles throughout her community amid the coronavirus pandemic is causing her generosity to rub off on others. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this