Tiny apartment tour: What $500 a month gets you in Hong Kong Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 hour ago Tiny apartment tour: What $500 a month gets you in Hong Kong Take a tour of this micro-apartment in Hong Kong. For about $500 a month, Jack Shirley and his girlfriend, Louise, squeezed into this super small apartment that barely fit their bed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend