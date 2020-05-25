Salvation Army Dental Care Needs PPE

The Rochester Salvation army dental clinic is in great need of more masks.

Do you have any spare n-95 masks?

The staff and volunteers at the good samaritan clinic are still providing emergency dental care to people in the community without insurance during the pandemic.

N95s are the only personal protective equipment approved for these procedures.

The workers are down to one mask per person and have to sanitize them with blue light - which can only be done for about a month until the n95 is no longer safe to use.

We cant get them like a lot of people cant get them at least in time, you know it takes weeks and weeks for something to get ordered.

So we're just hoping that if people have any extras, such as a veterinary office, if it's a another dental clinic in town if you have any n95s you can give the clinic - drop them off at the salvation army's front office.

It can be written off as a tax donation.

