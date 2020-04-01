Global  

Pandemic is Accelerating the Creative Process, 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 02:50s - Published
It's been a difficult time for the advertising agency business as marketing budgets have been put on hold and media investments strategies are being reevaluated.

But it is an important time of change for agencies who are tasked by clients around new e-commerce strategies and fast digital transformation,  says Marla Kaplowitz, CEO of the 4A's, in this interview with Beet.TV She points one bright spot, the fast turnaround of creative executions, where agency creative teams are working fast, using DIY video tools,  skipping lengthy testing and reaching decision makers quickly.

