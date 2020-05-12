Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 Treated After Staten Island Boat Fire

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published
5 Treated After Staten Island Boat Fire
The FDNY says five people on board jumped into Raritan Bay at around 8:30 a.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 5 Treated After Staten #Island Boat #Fire - May 25 @ 11:12 AM ET https://t.co/lI9IXbD0Xg 7 hours ago

Breaking144

Adam Christian #Breaking144 – Five people were treated after a boat fire near Staten https://t.co/IhqKMPZqjK happened at around 8:… https://t.co/Uo3Csxibc8 8 hours ago

AceBreakingNews

#AceBreakingNews #Breaking144 – Five people were treated after a boat fire near Staten https://t.co/kwLoQcuE8y happened at around 8:… https://t.co/r7f2qgS7S8 8 hours ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @CBSNewYork: #Developing: Three people have been hospitalized and two others treated after a boat fire in Great Kills Harbor on Staten I… 8 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York #Developing: Three people have been hospitalized and two others treated after a boat fire in Great Kills Harbor on… https://t.co/L8rJ9jX4U9 9 hours ago

ThePicman22

Steve Picchi @realDonaldTrump My son was just released from the hospital after a very rare complication called Covid encephaliti… https://t.co/4RrP1GWXB1 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Business Owners, Workers Stage Back To Work Rally On Staten Island [Video]

Business Owners, Workers Stage Back To Work Rally On Staten Island

Workers and business owners rallied on Staten Island on Saturday, saying the reopening is not happening fast enough.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Apparent Home Invasion On Staten Island Leaves 2 Dead [Video]

Apparent Home Invasion On Staten Island Leaves 2 Dead

Another person was critically wounded, police said. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published