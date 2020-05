Borussia Dortmund could move just one point away from Bayern Munich as the top two in the Bundesliga face off against each other.



Related videos from verified sources Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury



Big Bundesliga rivals go head to head in game that Dortmund need to win to keep title hopes alive Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:11 Published 5 hours ago Lucien Favre: We controlled the game from the beginning against Wolfsburg



Post match press conference with Dortmund manager Lucien Favre after his team's 0-2 victory over VfL Wolfsburg. Translation: I take the positives and say we cannot control the game of football for 90.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 days ago