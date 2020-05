Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend during an argument Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 days ago Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend during an argument The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident at a boarding house in Macon. 0

The bibb county sheriff's office is investigating a stabbing that happened at a boarding house in macon. 50-year-old evonne smith is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. According to deputies, smith stabbed her boyfriend in the chest during an argument around 10:30 last night.





