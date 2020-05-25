Coronavirus pandemic shifts Memorial Day plans for KC area familiesMemorial Day, for many, is about being with family, vacations

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted how people in the Kansas City area are honoring the holiday, but the message remains the same.

Memorial Day, for many, is about being with family, vacations, cookouts, and remembering those who died for our country.

Normally we do the Celebration at the Station which is something we look forward to every year... But that's cancelled so we're here trying our best to celebrate our freedom Places that are usually packed on Memorial Day didn't really have that many people.

Is itthe weather or the pandemic?Not sure.

But the people wetalked to say they're justexcited to get out.I think it's better to beoutsidebecause it's fresh air.

And Ithink people have been insidefor so long that they needfresh air.LONGVIEW LAKE WASN'TFULL OF BOATERS ONMONDAY.

PEOPLE SAIDTHEY WERE HOPING TOAVOID THE RAIN.IT SEEMED LIKE SATURDAYWAS THE BEST DAY TO GETOUT ON THE LAKE.Nathan Horton and Jake HortonWe were tubing, it was reallyfun.

We were tubing the wholetime.

What a great way to geton the water.Just keep plenty of distancebetween yourself and otherpeople recreating on the lake.Just kind of keep it within thefamily, and it felt really safeforthe most part.WITH THE NEED TO SOCIALDISTANCE, MANY PEOPLEAGREED BEING OUTSIDE ISA SAFE OPTION IF YOUWANT TO HAVE SOME FUN.And you can kind of pretendthe pandemic isn't happeningjust temporarily speaking, justdon't think about it and stareinto the nature.ELSEWHERE ... MOST OFTHE SHELTERS AT SWOPEPARK WERE EMPTY..

BUT AFEW FAMILIES WERE OUTFISHING AND EATING.Just hanging out as a family,trying to get out of the house.Everybody's got ..

What do youcall it..

Cabin fever.TERRENCE SCALES SAIDTHE PEOPLE HE SAWWERE ENJOYING THE DAY..SAFELY.Spread around.

Everyone isjust kind of getting outenjoying the weather.

That'swhat it's mainly about, gettingback into the norm.SARAH PLAKE 41 ACTIONNEWS.A REMINDER TODAY FROMMISSOURI'S DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH AND SENIORSERVICES AS MOREPEOPLE VENTURE OUT.DOCTOR RANDALLWILLIAMS WROTE IN ASTATEMENT, "CLOSECONTACT WITH OTHERS,EVEN IF YOU ARE IN THEOUTDOORS IS STILLCONSIDERED CLOSECONTACT AND CAN LEADTO MORE INFECTIONS ASWE STILL HAVE NEWCASES OF COVID-19 BEINGDETECTED EACH DAY INMISSOURI."ADDING -- "THE VIRUS CANBE TRANSMITTED EVENAMONG THOSE YOUNGAND HEALTHY WHO AREN'TEXPERIEN