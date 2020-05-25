Trump hails Nat'l Guard for work battling COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump honored the fallen on the Memorial Day holiday Monday, and thanked U.S. National Guard members who are among those currently on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

U.S. President Donald Trump memorialized fallen soldiers from Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore on Monday, where he also thanked National Guard members working on the front lines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which he has long referred to as a war-like 'invisible enemy.'

"Once more the men and women of the United States military have answered the call to duty and raced into danger.

Tens of thousands of service members and National Guardsmen are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus, caring for patients, delivering critical supplies, and working night and day to safeguard our citizens.

As one nation, we mourn alongside every single family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans." A New Jersey Army National Guardsman became the first U.S. military service member to die from the coronavirus in late March.

Trump's speech comes as he pushes to reopen the United States and increases his own activities outside the White House following the easing of confinement measures nationally.