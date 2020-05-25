Loyal Veterans Battalion gives back to community’s homeless

The Loyal Veterans Battalion decided to step up and fill that void on Memorial Day.

Holidays often leave people with nowhere to go for meals.

The loyal veteran's battalion decided to step up and fill that void today.

"the l-v-b decided that it would be a good thing to show our respect for our fallen to come out and help feed our most vulnerable and that would be the people living on the street."

Domini} for about an hour today...representatives of the loyal veteran's battalion were right out here at the vigo county public library.

They were giving away meals and waters to our community's homeless.

Admin coordinator of the l-v-b michael egy told me...doing this today ties perfectly with the message they want to send for memorial day.

Egy says when they pulled up around 12:45 this afternoon.... there were already 30 people lined up.

The l-v-b was giving away meals ready to eat and unliimited waters.

They stayed at this location until 2 o clock and then went to fairbanks park... and other popular homeless locations.

Egy told me this event landing on memorial day was perfect.

He says it goes along with the whole idea of sacrifice...and he believes this is their mission.

To help vigo county's veteran's and those in need.

"as a veteran and in respect of those who have fallen--we took an oath, basically, to protect every man, woman, and child of this country and this is the way we feel that we can pay back and honor those men and women."

Egy told me he believes this is what they are here for.... and by doing this... they can improve their lives by helping others.

In terre haute i'm dominic miranda.

