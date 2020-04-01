Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy campers

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Happy campers
Campsites and RV parks open
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Happy campers

And r-v parks were allowed to open across the state.

We stopped in at a- ok campground and marina in westernville!

There were several rv's at the site.

Yesterday the governor announced campsites and rv parks could open across the state today.

Oneida county also said permitted campsites could open with guidelines.

Regardless, campers seem to be really excited!

I am so excited you have no idea we have been patiently waiting for this day all of camw what we have to do social distance 6 feet apart thank you governor cuomo thank you anthony picente we called delta lake state park to see if they were open for camping, they told us no.

They say they're waiting for guidelines from the state.

Oneida county does have guidelines, you can find those on our website, wktv dot com.

Let's




You Might Like


Tweets about this

audreymonke

Audrey Monke RT @commercialfree: Parents are panicking about a stuck-at-home summer as kids' camps have started to cancel. But there's hope! Join us nex… 3 minutes ago

jenngreenhall

Jennifer Greenhall Happy Memorial Day! This is heartwarming -- Hearing that medical workers were sleeping in campers, this group give… https://t.co/d0iZvNfuSb 27 minutes ago

ChicanaCrazy

Michelle RT @TheBonfireSXM: Happy Memorial Day #Campers!! We’ll be back on tomorrow! This week’s Best of #TheBonfire w/ @bigjayoakerson & @DanSoder… 31 minutes ago

DanielKanchev

Daniel Kanchev™ @CallofDuty @Activision Warzone rush mode. Cant stay in the same spot for more than 5 or 10 sec i suggest within 10… https://t.co/DqyqVHrxme 36 minutes ago

TheBonfireSXM

The Bonfire Happy Memorial Day #Campers!! We’ll be back on tomorrow! This week’s Best of #TheBonfire w/ @bigjayoakerson &… https://t.co/kWo8Ra50av 49 minutes ago

Debofthenorth

Debbie 🇨🇦 of the north.. @REDGRRRL1 Dang happy campers 1 hour ago

joy_wilder

Joy Wilder @REDGRRRL1 Happy Campers.✨ 2 hours ago

invisible_hat

Invisible Hat @REDGRRRL1 Happy campers 😁 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Memorial Day Weekend Camping [Video]

Memorial Day Weekend Camping

Happy campers are thrilled to spend time outside

Credit: KIMTPublished
Not so happy campers [Video]

Not so happy campers

The Oneida County Executive has closed campgrounds starting today and running through the first of July.

Credit: WKTVPublished