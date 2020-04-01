Happy campers

And r-v parks were allowed to open across the state.

We stopped in at a- ok campground and marina in westernville!

There were several rv's at the site.

Yesterday the governor announced campsites and rv parks could open across the state today.

Oneida county also said permitted campsites could open with guidelines.

Regardless, campers seem to be really excited!

I am so excited you have no idea we have been patiently waiting for this day all of camw what we have to do social distance 6 feet apart thank you governor cuomo thank you anthony picente we called delta lake state park to see if they were open for camping, they told us no.

They say they're waiting for guidelines from the state.

Oneida county does have guidelines, you can find those on our website, wktv dot com.

