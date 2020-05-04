Global  

Vigo County government buildings to remain closed to public through mid-June

Vigo County government buildings to remain closed to public through mid-June

Vigo County government buildings to remain closed to public through mid-June

The 'closed to public' status has been extended for Vigo County government buildings.

Vigo County government buildings to remain closed to public through mid-June

County vigo county government office buildings will be closed for a little while longer.

Those buildings have been closed since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in indiana.

The buildings were supposed to reopen this week.

However, that's since been pushed to june 15th.

Until then....officials encourage you to conduct your business over phone or email.

Additionally....officials say they are allowing some appointments.

If its approved you have to wear a mask when entering the building.

Officials say this does not affect early voting.

That takes place at the vigo county




