Enjoying Memorial Day during the coronavirus pandemic

The lake out here with out kids, we are trying to get out of the house right now."

The nix family is from pontotoc.

They often come to bay springs lake to get out of the house and enjoy time out on the water.

Memorial day for jerry nix is all about being with family.

"really just enjoy family, i mean sometimes staying at home or either coming to the lake."

Jessica nix is happy that the boat ramps are still open since it is a good way to get outside and enjoy family time while still socail distancing.

Jessica nix "staying out of the house and not worrying about the coronavirus."

