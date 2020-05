Memorial Day in Vicksburg

THE NATIONAL MILITARY PARK INVICKSBURG.

THE GATES ARE CLOSEDIN FACT ONLY PEOPLE WALKING AREALLOWED TO GO INSIDE THEPARK BUT THEY ARE TRYING TO FINDA WAY TO BRING THIS PARKTO PEOPLE WHO HAVE TO BE ATHOME."THE NATIONAL MILITARY PARK INVICKSBURG IS ALIVING HISTORY LESSON OF THATTERRIBLE WARBETWEEN THE STATES.THOSE ENJOYING THE PARK ON FOOTSAY THEYREMEMBER ALL THE SACRIFICES MADE SERVICE MEN AND WOMEN.

"REMEMBERALL THOSE WHO HAVE GONE BEFOREUS FOUGHT FORFOR EVERYTHING THIS COUNTRYSTANDS FOR: LIFE LIBERTYFREEDOM.""MY HAT GOES OFF TO THOSE GUYSAND MY PRAYERS TO THOSE GUYSAND NOT ONLY FOR TODAY'S FRONTLINE WORKERS BUT THOSE WHO GUYSWHO MADE ALL THIS POSSIBLE FORUS."THE PANDEMIC HAS PUT A ROADBLOCKON MANYOF THE WAYS RESIDENTS CELEBRATETHIS SOLEMNOCCASION.THE MAYOR POINTS OUT YOU DON'THAVE TO SEEA NATIONAL PARK IN PERSON TOREMEMBTHE REASON FOR THE HOLIDAY."WHEN IT COMES TO USCELEBRATING THIS DAY WECELEBRATEIN OUR MINDS IN OUR HEARTSALWAYS HONOR THOSE WHO GAVETHE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR OURFREEDOM.""THAT IS WHAT THIS PARK IS ALLABOUTO COMEMORATE THE SEIGE ATVICKSBURG BUT AT THIS CEMETARYWHERE THERE ARE MORE THAN 17-THOUSAND SOLDIERS WHOHAVE THEIR LAST FULL MEASURE OFDEVOTION."THOUSANDS OF LIVES LOST AND MANYARE HONORED HERE AT THE NATIONALCEMETARY..NOT ONLY FOR THE SACRIFICES OFTHE CIVILWAR BUT ALMOST EVERY AMERICANMILITARYCONFLIBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC ...THEPUBLICCAN NOT SEE PARKS LIKEVICKSBURG, SHILOH ORGETTYSBURG IN PERSON BUT THEYCAN ONMEMORIAL DAY ON LINE...IN AVIRTUAL TOUR."ALL OF THESE PARKS ARE DOINGTHESE PROGRAMS AND THE LASTPROGRAM OF THE NIGHT WILL BEHERE IN VICKSBURG AND I TWILLSIMPLY BE A VIEW OF THE NATIONALCEMETARY AT SUNDOWN.""SO IF YOU WANT A CLOSER LOOK ATTHAT VIRTUAL TOUR JUST THEVICKSBURG NATIONAL MILITARYPARK'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND THATSTREAM WILL TAKE PLACE,REGARDINGVICKSBURG, AT 8PM OUR TIME INVOICKSBURG SCOTT SIMMONS 16WAPT NEWS." SEVERAL ANNUAL EVENTS ATVICKSBURG HAD TO BE POSTPONED OR