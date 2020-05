Army veteran runs in honor of others

ARMY FOUND A WAY TO HONORTHOSE WHO HAVE LOST THEIRLIVES SERVING OUR COUNTRY.FRANCISCO PORTILLO RAN ALONGCAPE SAINT CLAIRE ROAD IN ANNEARUNDEL COUNTY HE WAS CARRYINGA 75 POUND BACKPACK, WITH ANAMERICAN FLAG.

PORTILLO SAIDHE WASN'T RUNNING A SPECIFICDISTANCE.... HE JUST WANTED TOMAKE SURE HE FELT THE PAIN.THE 75 POUNDS REPRESENTED THEWEIGHT MILITARY MEMBERS CARRYIN THEIR RUCK SACKS AS WELL ASTHE EMOTIONAL TOLL THEMILITARY TAKES ON THEM.

That'smy way of giving back to theones that i've los...Causeit's painful and there's noother way to give back thansaying hey i'm sorry for yourloss but go out and experiencesome pain for yourself.PORTILLO ALSO SAYS HE'S TRYINGTO CREATE A COMPANY THAT HELPSREDUCE THE NUMBER OF VETERANTSUICIDE