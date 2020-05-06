Global  

WHO Puts The Brakes On Hydroxychloroquine Trials

The World Health Organization is pausing clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the WHO's steering committee of the study met over the weekend.

They agreed to suspend enrollment while gathering data about the safety and efficacy of the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine is commonly used to treat malaria and lupus, among other conditions.

The study was part of the "Solidarity" trial launched by the WHO, studying four different treatment options for COVID-19.

