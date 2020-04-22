Trump To NC Governor: Eliminate Social Distancing Or I'll Yank RNC Convention

President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to move the Republican National Convention set for August from North Carolina.

Trump does not want to hold the event there if it is forced to observe state social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, Trump delivered his ultimatum to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, on Twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's message on Fox News.

Pence said it was “absolutely essential” that Cooper give a “swift response” or the convention could be moved to a state “farther along on reopening.”