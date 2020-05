Goldie Hawn stood up to Harvey Weinstein over Chicago script Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 hour ago Goldie Hawn stood up to Harvey Weinstein over Chicago script Goldie Hawn has detailed her heated debate with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein who cast her in 'Chicago' in a role for a "23 year old" when she was in her 40s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles delayed



Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles - where he has been accused of further sexual assault crimes - has been delayed due to coronavirus. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago Helena Bonham Carter ran away from predatory Harvey Weinstein



Helena Bonham Carter has revealed that she ran away from predatory movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after he tried to touch her when she was a teenager. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago