Community adjust to Memorial Day celebrations amid pandemic

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
For the Eugene Pioneer Cemetery, today would have been their annual Memorial Day ceremony that welcomes hundreds every year.

Their final resting place, and we come here to honor them and what they have legacy that they have left up to us."

Holmes says the ceremony has always hosted school children singing, veterans, the eugene fire bagpipe troop and others in the community who wished to honor their loved ones, as they pause throughout the cemetery..

With the support of others by their side.

Coming up in the six o clock hour, hear from one resident who says that even though this year's memorial day make look different, we need to remember why the day is so important.

Live in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

It was also pretty quiet at the eugene masonic cemetery today.

They played taps at noon today... and there were flags flying on graves, but other than that, it was business as usual.

Hundreds of people typically visit the cemetery on memorial day




