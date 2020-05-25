Community responds to alternative Memorial Day celebrations amid pandemic

For the Eugene Pioneer Cemetery, today would have been their annual Memorial Day ceremony that welcomes hundreds every year.

News.

We continue our team coverage tonight..

Live in eugene with kennedy dendy... to show us how people paid their respects this year... in a different way.

Since*1930, hundreds have gathered*here at the pioneer cemetery each memorial day to pay their respects through music, speeches and remembrance of those who lost their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

And while the days purpose remains the same, it did look much different than years past.

For the eugene pioneer cemetery... this year's traditional ceremony was cancelled.

However, flags were still placed on veteran's lots and many left flowers for those close to their hearts.

Community members were encouraged to visit their loved ones to commemorate the day... on their own time.

But that did*not stop people from making it a priority and to reflect on what this day truly means.

"lane county and our nation is what it is because of the people who gave sacrifices in wars and as pioneers coming out here.

They chose this as their final resting place, and we come here to honor them and what they have legacy that they have left up to us."

Holmes says the ceremony has always hosted school children singing, veterans, the eugene fire bagpipe troop and others in the community who wished to honor their loved ones, as they pause throughout the cemetery..

With the support of others by their side.

Coming up in the six o clock hour, hear from one resident who says that even though this year's memorial day make look different, we need to remember why the day is so important.

Live in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9