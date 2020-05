Lack of Memorial Day traffic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published 1 hour ago Lack of Memorial Day traffic at the Nevada and California border today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lack of Memorial Day traffic STATE LINE.TRAFFIC THERE IS STEADY ANDFLOWING .THE ROAD IS PRETTY EMPTY.NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERSARE OUT ALONG THE 15 TODAY..AND THEY TWEETED THAT LESSTRAFFIC MEANS A LOT OF PEOPLEWERE SPEEDING.THIS MORNING THEY PULLED OVER AFEW PEOPLE GOING MORE THAN 100MILES AN HOUR.IT HAS BEEN 74 DAYS SINCE THE







You Might Like