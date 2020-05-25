Global  

People honor and remember fallen veterans at veterans cemetery

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
People in Shasta County honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, protecting our country.

0
Across the country, and here in northern california... people honored and remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice... protecting our country.

Action news now reporter ana torrea spoke with people who have deep ties to the military cemetery in igo..

The two people met i today told me: they come to the northern california veterans cemetery every year.

To honor and remember the people who served our country.

Take so* trt:07 robert trygar visited cemetery im here to honor the memory of my mom and dad-- ray &amp; ronnie trygar.

My dad was ray trygar senior a pearl harbor survivor every year... robert trygar comes to the northern california veterans cemetery.

He honors and remembers both his parents.

And even has a special tradition... take so* trt:11 robert trygar visited cemetery this is smokey the bear which honors my dad and this is to honor his oldest son and his namesake who was a cal fire engineer.

He snaps photos with these momentos and sends them to family out of state.

Take so* trt:07 robert trygar visited cemetery it's a little tradition that i've done for their grandchildren especially who live out of california and just like trygar... robert schaffer also has deep ties to the cemetery.

Take so* trt:08 robert schaffer visited cemetery i have a lot of family out here, i have a deep history of army vets and navy vets.

So we come out just to the honor for the freedoms we have.

And wants to make sure that their sacrifice is remembered.

Take so* trt:08 robert schaffer visited cemetery it's to remember those guys that died for the freedoms we have today, whether it be family or someone we know// we ride for the ones who cant ride anymore and both trygary and schaffer tell me: they will continue to keep on coming to the cemetery every year... take so* trt:08 robert trygar visited cemetery although im not ready to retire from this just yet, i know im not getting any younger and i need start bringing the younger generation on board.

((butt to)) take so* trt:01 robert schaffer visited cemetery this is something we will continue for as long as they can.

The northern california veterans cemetery serves the veteran population in about 18 northern california counties.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The northern california veterans cemetery is the first state cemetery built in cooperation with the "u-s department of veterans affairs.".




