Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Locals To Orange County On Memorial Day Weekend

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Locals To Orange County On Memorial Day Weekend

Locals To Orange County On Memorial Day Weekend

Over the weekend, some restaurants in Orange County were happy to welcome patrons and beachgoers were also able to head out to the shore, as long as they stayed active, wore masks and kept their distance.

Michele Gile reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Locals To Orange County On Memorial Day Weekend https://t.co/5JM2NQiQVf https://t.co/Dv4oOPj6Lj 29 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police Patrol Ventura County Beaches, Enforce Guidelines As Crowds Gather On Memorial Day [Video]

Police Patrol Ventura County Beaches, Enforce Guidelines As Crowds Gather On Memorial Day

San Buenaventura Beach drew a steady stream of visitors on Memorial Day, but this year, in addition to the red white and blue, there was yellow tape and signs reminding everyone of the rules in place..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published
Pinellas beach businesses have a successful Memorial Day weekend as they bounce back from COVID-19 [Video]

Pinellas beach businesses have a successful Memorial Day weekend as they bounce back from COVID-19

Pinellas County beach businesses are on the rebound and are wrapping up their best weekend in months. From hotels, to restaurants, to retail shops, business owners tell ABC Action News sales are..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:55Published