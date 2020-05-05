Health Talk With Baptist Stroke #1

Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
This week in Health Talk with Baptist we talk About strokes and some warning signs.

Baptist// hi, i'm belinda sanderson, director of quality at baptist memorial hospital, golden triangle.

Tonight i would like to talk to you about some warning signs of a stroke.

A stroke is a 'brain attack.'

It can happen to anyone at any time.

It occurs when blood flow to an area of brain is cut off.

A person's body language tells you a lot of things, but would you know if someone was having a stroke right in front of you?

The ability to recognize the signs of a stroke gives you the power to act quickly.

A stroke puts a person's life in danger.

Every extra minute the person waits to get help increases the risk of permanent brain damage.

After a stroke, an estimated two million brain cells die each minute if treatment is not started on time.

According to the american stroke association, an easy way to tell if someone is having a stroke is to remember the letters f.a.s.t.

F - stands for face - face drooping does one side of the face droop or is it numb?

Ask the person to smile.

Is the person's smile uneven or




