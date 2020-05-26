Wiffle Ball Diamond

Yet... wiffle ball is popular among the young and young at heart.....it something i've seen gain even more popularity during the recent stay at home orders... if you're a wiffle ball player, there's a venue in michigan that you have to visit!

< eight years ago michigan native ed zy-del went to watch his favorite mlb team play, the detroit tigers.

The experience at comerica park changed his life forever.

"when i was 14 years old i went to a tigers game.

I was impressed by the field it sparked.

Everything was absolutely perfect.

As i left the game i said i could definitely do this.

Have yard for this.

That vision always stuck with me.

Fast forward eight years later and this was ed's vision.

A miniature wiffle ball professional park in his own backyard in plymouth, michigan.

"i knew i could do this and would do whatever it took to do it.

Wanted the experience and atmosphere".

This has turned into the mecca of wiffle ball stadiums. we're talking real chalk foul lines, batters box and bases.

Netting fences in the outfield.

It even has a dirt path from home plate to the mound like comerica park, the place that sparked this whole thing.

Zy-dell park isn't like playing wiffle ball in the grass in our backyards, this beautiful wiffle ball park has a lot of the same things mlb teams have at their diamonds.

"special grass from sod field in illinois.

Same grass used at comerica park and white sox use.

Professional grade infield dirt.

Like any place, ed keeps upgrading zy-dell park and you won't believe his latest ideas.

"last 30 days installed sports bar.

Installed professional grade led lights".

Ed and his family have spent thousands of dollars and almost a decade building it, but its been worth it because he's achieved what he set out to do!

"my goal and drive was to create the best wiffle ball field around".

All ed wants now is for people young and old to experience that same special feeling at zy-dell park, that he felt when he was 14-years old at comerica park.

"people can't believe what's going on here."

"others get enjoyment out of this field, feel like i've done well".> ?

